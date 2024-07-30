Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.51-$2.66 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.