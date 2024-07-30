Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) PT Raised to $12.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $11.18 on Monday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 614,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

