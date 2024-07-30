Bokf Na Acquires 700 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

