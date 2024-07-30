Bokf Na Acquires New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

