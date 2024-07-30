Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 16,531 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 124.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

