Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 6,371 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

