Bokf Na Boosts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

