Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $24,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

