Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 108.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

