Bokf Na Buys 1,422 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6,245.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJT opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $128.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

