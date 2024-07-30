Bokf Na Buys 5,413 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 234.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.