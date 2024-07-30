Bokf Na Buys Shares of 1,250 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $259.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.