Bokf Na Buys Shares of 13,375 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

