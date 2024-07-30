Bokf Na Buys Shares of 4,446 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 51.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.8 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

