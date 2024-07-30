Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Entergy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

ETR stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

