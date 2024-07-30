Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

