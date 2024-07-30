Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bokf Na raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Masco were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masco by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 376,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Masco stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

