Bokf Na Grows Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 352.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everi were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Everi by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $6,051,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,043 shares of company stock worth $827,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everi

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.