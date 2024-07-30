Bokf Na Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 113.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $124.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

