Bokf Na Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bokf Na lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 127.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

