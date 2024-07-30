Bokf Na Has $284,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

