Bokf Na Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,012,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $124.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

