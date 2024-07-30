Bokf Na Has $302,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2,582.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 704,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

