Bokf Na Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KLG stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.