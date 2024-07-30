Bokf Na Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

