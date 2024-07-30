Bokf Na Has $391,000 Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Mitek Systems worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

