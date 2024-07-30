Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,238 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 180,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

