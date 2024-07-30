Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UFP Industries by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

