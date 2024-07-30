Bokf Na Invests $267,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

