Bokf Na Invests $269,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.