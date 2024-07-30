Bokf Na Invests $271,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

