Bokf Na Invests $291,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.