Bokf Na Invests $296,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Preferred Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ PFBC opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.98.
Preferred Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Preferred Bank Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
