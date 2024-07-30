Bokf Na Invests $312,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 359,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.