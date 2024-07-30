Bokf Na Invests $423,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 152,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

