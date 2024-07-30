Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.