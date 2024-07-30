Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AMR opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.05 and its 200-day moving average is $332.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

