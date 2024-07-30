Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NYSE COR opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

