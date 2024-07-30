Bokf Na Purchases 751 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bokf Na raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

