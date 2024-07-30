Bokf Na Purchases 780 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

