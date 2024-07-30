Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 3,405 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hibbett by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIBB opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

