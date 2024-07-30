Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 6,799 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of BKE opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

