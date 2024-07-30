Bokf Na Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

CTRE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.