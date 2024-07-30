Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 398.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

