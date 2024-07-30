Bokf Na Sells 1,043 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted its price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted its price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

