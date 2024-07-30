Bokf Na Sells 1,233 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

