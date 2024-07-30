Bokf Na Takes $282,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS stock opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.78 and a one year high of $263.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

