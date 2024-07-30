Bokf Na Takes $287,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPI opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.84. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $343.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

