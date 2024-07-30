Bokf Na Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

