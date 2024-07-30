Bokf Na Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,366,000 after purchasing an additional 714,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSH opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

